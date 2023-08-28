Louisiana Christian Athletics Week Ahead – All Fall Sports In Action Between Thursday & Saturday Including Three At Home

All Fall Sports In Action Between Thursday & Saturday Including Three At Home

Composite Calendar

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program is in full swing with the quartet of football, volleyball, and both soccer teams all playing on the same week for the first time in 2023 as football and soccer play host while volleyball participates in a Labor Day Tournament.

Thursday, August 31:



Head Coach Drew Maddox and the receiving votes Wildcats has the regional spotlight all to themselves on Thursday night when they take on bitter rivals East Texas Baptist at 7 p.m. for the Border Claw Battle.

The program will be the only football team, college or high school, in the entire state of Louisiana to be playing on Thursday so all pigskin action in CenLa goes through Pineville.



Friday, September 1:

Volleyball gets its regular season rolling on Friday at 4 p.m. when it faces Red River Athletic Conference opponent Jarvis Christian in a neutral site, non-conference match to open up the Labor Day Classic in Marshall, Texas.





Saturday, September 2:

A full day’s work of action awaits on Saturday for Wildcats fans as volleyball gets going early with a 10 a.m. showdown with tournament hosts Wiley College.

Women’s and men’s soccer will both host their Home Openers later that afternoon inside Wildcat Field with the ladies playing at 1 p.m. while the men kick off at 3:30 p.m., each versus Bethel (Tennessee).

The guys’ game will feature a borderline Top 25 matchup as BU comes into the weekend ranked #24 and LCU is currently receiving votes.

