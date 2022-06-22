Louisiana Central Hosts a Business Strategy Workshop for Entrepreneurs

Louisiana Central is hosting a business strategy workshop for entrepreneurs.

This workshop will provide a blueprint on how to start a business.

Gary Perkins runs the Business Acceleration Systems program.

He organized the strategy workshop to encourage the growth of businesses.

He brought in Dr. Gavin Adams to consult business owners on how to create a blueprint.

His goal is to develop the skills they need to be successful.

Larkin Simpson works to expand businesses in Central Louisiana.

He recruits companies and works with entrepreneurs.

He is excited to help businesses overcome challenges they may face.

Louisiana Central has worked with over 600 companies in the past 16 years.

They hope this workshop will create jobs to help grow the local economy.

The workshop will be on June 28th at 2 pm and it will also be available on Zoom.

To register, business owners can go to the Louisiana Central Facebook page or email gperkins@louisiana-central.com.