The House Education Committee Rejects Controversial Change in Graduation Requirements

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education put forward a controversial proposal. The proposed policy does not change graduation requirements, but provides an alternative to the LEAP score requirement. The Education Committee of the Louisiana Legislature has rejected the proposal by a vote of 8 to 3. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on what the proposal would have meant for students and why lawmakers were against it

Twenty-five-year-old Ayanna Baker says she had some great teachers in the Rapides Parish school system. She’s an ASH and Tulane graduate and is now working toward a nursing degree at LCU. She says Rapides Parish Schools prepared her well for her future.

“I loved my teachers growing up. They’ve all been really helpful. They really wanted to see me succeed. I really love education. I think my love for learning really started at Phoenix Magnet. That’s where I went for elementary.”

The BESE board recently made proposal that would allow high school seniors an alternative way to graduate if they fail any of the six exit exams, by submitting a portfolio of work done in the classroom. Baker supports the decision.

“I think it’s a great idea. A lot of students have anxiety nowadays. I know I get test anxiety when test days come up and so the performance on the test, even though they may be good students and may know the information they just may not perform as well on those standardized tests. So I think the idea of submitting a portfolio would do really well for those students.”

The proposal has come under fire on the U.S. senate floor. Senator John Kennedy, (R), of Louisiana said it would put Louisiana education back in the dark ages.

“It’s not going to do them any good to give them a diploma that they can’t read. And, it’s not going to do them any good to give them a diploma that the rest of America and the rest of the world is going to look at and go, ‘That’s not really a high school diploma—because we know you failed the exam. You just got an extra points project so the adults wouldn’t look bad.’ I’m embarrassed by this.”

But Rapides Parish Schools Superintendent Jeff Powell says that Louisiana is the proposal does not lower graduation standards and that reading, writing and math would still be big requirements.

“Other states have recognized there are other ways that students can show proficiency in a content area. I do believe that our teachers know the content that they are teaching and they can assess whether or not a student has captured that knowledge.”

Powell says the changes have the potential to help students for whom English is a second language.

“There are ways to help overcome that language barrier but still allow students to show they have learned the content.”

Baker says change is not necessarily a bad thing.

“If it’s not working for a lot of students then I don’t see what the harm is to try something new, to branch out and see what works and may not work.”

The Education Committee has 4 days to send its report to the Governor who then has 10 days to approve or disapprove. Those with knowledge of the situation believe that with new state school board members taking office in January, this issue will come up again.