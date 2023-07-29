Louisiana Author M.L. Tarpley Hosts Interactive Show to Teach Kids about Kindness

The Rapides Parish Library presents a summer program to get kids excited about reading. Every week, they introduce a new author to interact with kids.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a Louisiana author brings a new twist to reading.

Children’s Author M.L. Tarpley hosts an interactive show where kids bring stories to life.

“I just want to inspire the kids to not only, you know, get into the library, but enjoy books, use their imagination, and hopefully in the process, you know, give them a good boost of self-esteem.”

She uses the library’s theme of all together now to promote kindness.

“We told stories about friendship. We talk about ways to be kind, ask the kids if they could think of ways to be kind. We talked about unity. A lot of people, you know, kids don’t know what unity is. So, we talked about how just all gathering together for the summer reading entertainment is an act of unity.”

Tarpley writes about her world travels to introduce kids to different cultures.

“So, the first book is set in England, the second one in Ireland, the third one in Scotland, and then the next book will be set in France. And so, I’ve been to all these countries and I kind of get to teach the kids a little about geography and history and other cultures through the books themselves and creative writing.”

She says her book, Maylie and the Maze, can encourage kids to travel.

“My character, Maylie, she turns ten when the book opens, and she has a dream to be an author. And so, I had a dream to be an author since I was eight or nine years old. And so, I was like, well, maybe there’s other kids like that, too. And so maybe they also want to read about kids following their dreams.”

Her goal is to inspire kids to write their own stories.

M.L. Tarpley plans to travel to France this summer to write her next adventure.