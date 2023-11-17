Louisiana Army National Guard Soldier expresses pride in Native American heritage

By Sgt 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – November is designated as Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month, a time to acknowledge the rich and diverse cultures and histories of native Alaskans and Native Americans.

Louisiana Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Bruce A. Phillips Jr., from Port Sulphur, Louisiana, is a proud Native American that currently has more than 21 years of service. Throughout his career, Phillips has served in multiple positions to include his current role as a human resources specialist at Jackson Barracks.

In 2002, Philips enlisted in the National Guard as an aircraft fueler before later reclassing to human resources in 2013.

During his service, Philips deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

“From maintaining personnel readiness to ensuring aircraft do not fall from the sky, I enjoy being trained in a variety of skill sets,” said Phillips. “This diversity in skills allows me to better serve the LANG and the people of Jackson Barracks.”

Phillips explained that a career in the military was not his original plan for his adult life; however, his grandfather had proudly served and that influenced his own decision to enlist.

“My grandfather served in Vietnam,” Philips explained. “Listening to his stories and watching how he carried himself was a huge influence on me. His guidance has led me in both my military career as well as my personal life.”

In addition to his grandfather’s influences, Philips’s father played a pivotal role in developing an appreciation for his Native American heritage and a positive approach to life.

“I looked up the most to my father,” said Philips. “He taught me how a man should be, how a man should lead and to be a chief at everything you do. He also taught me to be a good cook and hunter and to provide for my family.”

Phillips continues some of the traditions of his Native American lineage. He attends powwows, has dreamcatchers and uses home remedies.

“I still attend traditional things like powwows, but I especially enjoy fishing and bow hunting. And we Native Americans have such good hair,” jested Philips.

When not working at Jackson Barracks or responding to natural disasters, Phillips enjoys spending his free time with his wife and kids.

As a federal technician and reservist with the LANG, Phillips says he thoroughly understands the benefits of being a Guardsman and serving community.

“This is an excellent way to earn a college degree while enjoying other benefits the Guard has to offer,” stated Philips. “Living the Guard lifestyle teaches you how to thrive in the civilian world, both mentally and physically. The money and friendships are also an enjoyable part of what the Louisiana National Guard has to offer.”

In 1990, President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 “National American Indian Heritage Month.” Similar proclamations, under variants on the name (including “Native American Heritage Month” and “National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month”) have been issued each year since 1994.

“We are all people under the same roof,” expressed Philips. “This month not only benefits Native Americans but people of every heritage that have contributed to what American culture is today.”

Phillips concluded by saying, “I do not want to be treated differently from anyone else. We are all in this world together with nowhere else to go; so, let’s work together.”