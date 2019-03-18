Monday, March 18, 2019
Latest:
Community News 

Louisiana 4-H “Make The Best Better”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

Growing strong leaders, skilled communicators and effective teams was the focus of #4H Junior Leadership Conference, held March 8-10 at 4-H Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock. Over 300 teens and adult volunteers joined forces to boost self-confidence and learn more about themselves and others by participating in six interactive tracks targeting leadership, community service, outdoor skills, performing arts, food and fitness and SET (science, engineering and technology). One of the LSU AgCenter’s premier 4-H youth-led educational programs, the conference prepares young people to take the lead to “make the best better” in their schools and communities. Louisiana 4-H

You May Also Like

Joy Nalty Hodges of Alexandria Dies on Thanksgiving Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Joy Nalty Hodges of Alexandria Dies on Thanksgiving Day

Former US Representative Turns 95 Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

Renegade Harley Aims to Help Local Non-Profits

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Renegade Harley Aims to Help Local Non-Profits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV