Louisiana 4-H “Make The Best Better”

Growing strong leaders, skilled communicators and effective teams was the focus of #4H Junior Leadership Conference, held March 8-10 at 4-H Grant Walker Educational Center in Pollock. Over 300 teens and adult volunteers joined forces to boost self-confidence and learn more about themselves and others by participating in six interactive tracks targeting leadership, community service, outdoor skills, performing arts, food and fitness and SET (science, engineering and technology). One of the LSU AgCenter’s premier 4-H youth-led educational programs, the conference prepares young people to take the lead to “make the best better” in their schools and communities. Louisiana 4-H