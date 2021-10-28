Lottery First Quarter Transfers Dip Slightly Following Record Year But Still Beat Budget

BATON ROUGE – For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $46.3 million to the state treasury, about $1.8 million less than the same quarter last year, but exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $848,000.

“Sales for the start of this fiscal year took a dip after Hurricane Ida devastated south Louisiana and temporarily closed about a third of our retailer base,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “Most retail partners affected by August’s storm are back online now, and we will continue to help those remaining with their recovery.”

With revenue of $140,869,235, the Lottery’s total first-quarter state transfers were $46,274,791. Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, it has brought in more than $11.8 billion in revenue and transferred nearly $4.2 billion to the state treasury.

Retailers earn 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets. For July through September of 2021, retailer compensation totaled just under $8 million.

In fiscal year 2021, the Lottery began adjusting scratch-off game prize structures, increasing prize payouts and adding more of the higher price-point games that have grown in popularity. That strategy resulted in record net gains for the state and is one that will continue in fiscal year 2022.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Anyone with a gambling problem, or friends of anyone with a gambling problem, is encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for assistance. For security purposes, players should sign the back of their tickets after purchasing.