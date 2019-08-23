Friday, August 23, 2019
Lost hikers found in Catahoula Parish

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and deputies with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office have completed a search a rescue mission for two lost hikers on August 18th.

The hikers, brothers ages 20 and 11 from Baton Rouge, were hiking on the J.C. Sonny Gilbert Wildlife Management Area when they found themselves lost for 3 hours without food or water.

Wildlife agents and deputies were notified that evening about the hikers and responded immediately. The hikers were able to hear sirens in the distance, but were too fatigued to walk towards the sounds. Agents and deputies entered the woods on foot to locate the hikers and were successful.

The hikers were safely brought out the woods and received medical treatment before being released.

