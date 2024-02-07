LOSFA Set to Host FAFSA® Frenzy Week

Baton Rouge, LA- The 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®), also known as the Better FAFSA®, launched on December 31, 2023. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) wants to ensure that students and families across Louisiana can access hands-on FAFSA® completion assistance with the new application.

LOSFA is hosting a statewide FAFSA® Frenzy Week (Monday-Sunday), February 5-11, 2024. During FAFSA® Frenzy Week, postsecondary institutions will host FAFSA® completion events on their campuses for students and parents to attend. Institutions will have the flexibility to host one or multiple events during this week, depending on their availability.

“With the delayed launch of the 2024-25 Better FAFSA®, we knew students, families, and counselors needed additional support completing the new, updated application,” said Ebony Holmes, Director of Public Information and Advising. “We are working with postsecondary institutions to help students get FAFSA® Completion assistance.”

High school students and parents are encouraged to attend local sites to receive FAFSA® completion assistance. LOSFA representatives will be at multiple locations throughout the week to provide resources and assistance.

Click the links below for more details on FAFSA® Frenzy Week at each institution. https://losfa.egnyte.com/fl/7IxcFtyT0M/FAFSA_FRENZY_FLYERS_2024_?web=1&wdLOR=c91693845-D6A2-4615-8ED5-008D0E1E4CB0