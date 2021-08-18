LOSFA launches new chatbot to assist with 24/7 college access

Baton Rouge – The college process, for some, can be overwhelming. One thing students should not have to worry about is how access to financial aid information will impact their studies. Research has proven that access to merit and need-based aid can determine a students’ college enrollment, persistence, and eventual completion.

To proactively engage students in their education, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) announces the launch of its new artificial intelligence chatbot, LOSFA’s EXpert, or LEX. LEX is designed to answer general questions around the clock, enabling students to have key information for their postsecondary needs.