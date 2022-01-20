LOSFA assists law professionals with loan repayment program
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), a program of the Louisiana Board of Regents, is accepting applications for the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program through April 30, 2022.
State public defenders and prosecutors who are employed by the state of Louisiana, and agree to remain in their current position for at least three years, may qualify to have their educational loans (both Federal Family Education Loan Program and Williams D. Ford Direct Loans) repaid through the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program.
“Attorneys who choose to work as prosecutors and public defenders do so as public servants,” said LOSFA’s Student Financial Aid Director, Deborah Paul. “LOSFA is pleased to offer and administer the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program to provide assistance by paying off some of their student loan debt.“
Under the program, 10 eligible prosecutors will be awarded $1,950 each, two from each circuit, and five public defenders will be awarded $3,900 each, one from each circuit.
“The John R. Justice award gives incentives to seasoned attorneys to continue in their public defense or prosecutorial roles which, in turn, benefits the communities they serve,” said Amanda Mustin, assistant district attorney, and past award recipient. “I’m a career-long public servant (over seven years as a public defender, and approaching seven years as a prosecutor); which I am immensely proud of and intend to continue. The John R. Justice award helped me pay those loans down more quickly than I could do otherwise without having to leave public service.”
Applicants must have at least $20,000 in remaining student loan debt and cannot be in default on any federal student loans. Public defenders and assistant district attorneys must be full-time employees, working at least 30 hours per week, for a period of one year as of December 31, 2021.
To apply for the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program, click here.