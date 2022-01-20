LOSFA assists law professionals with loan ﻿repayment program

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), a program of the Louisiana Board of Regents, is accepting applications for the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program through April 30, 2022.

State public defenders and prosecutors who are employed by the state of Louisiana, and agree to remain in their current position for at least three years, may qualify to have their educational loans (both Federal Family Education Loan Program and Williams D. Ford Direct Loans) repaid through the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program.

“ Attorneys who choose to work as prosecutors and public defenders do so as public servants ,” said LOSFA’s Student Financial Aid Director, Deborah Paul. “ LOSFA is pleased to offer and administer the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program to provide assistance by paying off some of their student loan debt . “

Under the program, 10 eligible prosecutors will be awarded $1,950 each, two from each circuit, and five public defenders will be awarded $3,900 each, one from each circuit.