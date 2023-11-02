Lopez is WANTED by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and has a history of “Violent Acts”

On October 22nd, 2023, the Forest Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thelma Drive in Forest Hill, LA to a reported possible hit and run with injuries.



Upon the officer’s arrival, Acadian Ambulance was also on scene with medical personnel providing medical aid to a Hispanic male subject who was later identified as Clemente Cruz.



The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and Forest Hill Chief Glynn Dixon requested RPSO to assist in the investigation.



During their joint investigation, Detective’s determined the injuries we’re not the result of a hit and run but possibly a physical altercation.

As their investigation continued, Herson Lopez, 27, a Honduran immigrant, was developed and identified as a suspect.



On October 24th, 2023 the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office notified detectives the victim had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the incident.



Due to the severe injuries the victim had sustained, an autopsy was

ordered to determine the cause of death. Preliminary pathology reports

indicated the injuries that the victim sustained were not consistent with a hit and run accident caused by an automobile, but from the result of blunt force trauma to the head.



Sheriff’s Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Herson Caballero Lopez for one count of Second Degree Murder.



Detectives say this is an active investigation, and if anyone has any information about this case or know the whereabouts of Herson Lopez, they are asked to contact Detective

Matt Cloud with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division

at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.