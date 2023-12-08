LOPA celebrates annual organ and tissue donor Christmas tree decorating

ALEXANDRIA, La – Rapides Regional Medical Center held its annual Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency Tree of Life ceremony honoring donor families.

“This is our ornament,” said Amber Chandler. “This is Bella’s. She was very girly. So we have the high heel, pink sparkles, full of love. And then her angel wings with her picture.”

Bella Chandler was just a few days away from her 13th birthday when she passed away. Now her family is heading into the Christmas season for the first time without her.

“She seen you, she hugged you, whether she knew you’re not,” said Bella’s mother Amber Chandler. “She always loved to give hugs. And she was just very happy, very kind,”

Amber Chandler, her mother, along with more family members are in new territory and battling unfamiliar emotions.

But at Rapides Regional Medical Center Chandler says they are surrounded by a community that can relate.

“We all are dealing with it. So, it helps knowing that people are still coming back. One guy was like 20 years, and he’s met a donor who passed and donated and met their donor. I think that’s really awesome and it’s good to be able so people can say that you’re not it’s not weird to feel sad and happy and mad, and it’s nice to know that”

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency has an annual tradition of decorating a Christmas tree with ornaments in remembrance of loved ones that donated organs and or tissue.

Larabee Thompson is the family advocate for LOPA, and she says the position is more than a job to her.

“My son was an organ donor in 2007, and he was able to give the gift of life to four children at that time. And his donation gave me a mission to help other families who are going through that process and help them along the way and help them to see the good that can come from donation.”

The holiday season is hard without passed loved ones, but Chandler says the hidden beauty in Bella’s and other organ donor families story is exactly what their spirit and the spirit of Christmas is about.

“Christmas is all about giving. And I mean, that’s easy. You give love. It’s not about presents. It’s about love. And by giving organs, you’re able to give love. People are with their families because of it.”

And Chandler says the giving spirit is contagious.

“I myself am not a donor yet, but I’ve changed my mind now because of all of this. To see the people it affects and the family it helps. I know how much it’s helped our family to know that she’s living on and just seeing the people who get organs and are able to be with their family for Christmas instead of not.

If you have an organ or tissue donor loved one that has passed and also want to celebrate the remembrance of them bring an ornament to Rapides Regional Medical Center. The LOPA Tree of Life is in the main lobby.

For more information on the LOPA visit https://www.lopa.org/

-30-