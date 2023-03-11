Longleaf Hospital Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk Across America

Longleaf Hospital is hosting the Annual Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk Across America

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10am to 11:30am

at Longleaf Hospital (Front Entrance)

44 Versailles Blvd. Alexandria, LA

DETAILS: Longleaf Hospital is hosting its Annual Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk Across America on Saturday, March 11, 2023. We will be providing Addiction professional speakers, helpful resources, and FREE snow cones.

“Drug overdose continues to be a significant crisis in our families and communities especially here in our state of Louisiana. Effective treatment can help alleviate the tragic outcomes of overdose,” says Brandy Norris, RN, BSN, and Director of Outpatient Services Longleaf Hospital. “Recovery is possible. It is our commitment to help those in our community find hope, healing, and recovery. Please come out and join us to advocate for change in our state as we remember those we lost to the drug epidemic.”