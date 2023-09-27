Loggers Help with Forest Fires

More than 43 thousand acres have burned in Louisiana during the hottest, driest summer on record. ABC News Joel Massey has more on the forest fires and how loggers are helped to fight the fires and manage the land.

Josh McAllister and his wife Toni run Mcmanis Timber. A Winn Parish Company that Toni’s father started 40 years ago. Toni loves what she does and the people she works with.

“I have been a part of my company since I was a kid and I’ve always felt the responsibility of families in our company”

What is especially hard is when there are injuries and fatalities on the job which is becoming more rare these days because workers are now inside big machines that do most of the work.

Josh McAllister showed me a current operation they have going.

“A lot of this equipment has saved homes loggers have come to the rescue all across this state Roy O Martin and other timber companies have called us and asked us to help.”

That combined with the hot dry weather we’ve had this summer created what she calls the perfect storm for starting fires.

Toni says the hurricanes of 2020 that ravaged the state were unprecedented, especially for the timber industry.

“Think about a hand coming down and almost a million acres on that same path was literally flattened on that ground.”

Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain:

“You know the first great intensity was the Tiger Island fire where literally five days and five nights until we got some assistance from across the United States the goal was to save the town of Merryville. Same way to save the town of Pitkin and Deridder.”

Strain says firefighters from across the country faced a difficult job.

“But they never backed up, never quit they leaned forward and they will continue to fight and they are going to continue to fight until all of these fires are 100 percent extinguished.”

Josh McAllister wears many hats in Winn Parish. He is Police Jury President VP of various logging associations and he’s running for sheriff. He loves his loggers and says:

“They are what keep Louisiana going.”