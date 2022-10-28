Logger Relief Grant money available, but you need to act fast

Because loggers have been very busy, well logging, they might not realize that there is money on the table. Treasurer Schroder hopes to encourage loggers in central and north Louisiana to apply for a one-time maximum grant of $25,000 for loggers negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.

John Schroder / LA State Treasurer – “We have about 144 applications, we still have almost three million dollars left in the program so we are out promoting and building some awareness to the industry that this, it’s a grant, so they can apply and they won’t have to pay it back as long as they qualify.”

Trees are the state’s biggest ag business by revenue and have been a critical crop for more than a century. The state’s 14 million acres of forests cover nearly half of the state.

Marsha Andrews / Andrews Timber Company – “We come from a family of loggers, my father logged, was a logger, his father was a logger and in our area, that is one of the major resources for living, is through our logging industry.”

Besides the Pandemic, other factors played a part in Timber Companies needing financial help.

Andrews says, “The cost of fuel had a significant impact on our industry and the parts and the cost of manufacturing this equipment has gone up tremendously, even with the trucks, it’s hard to get a new truck and the parts for it.”

Treasurer Schroder says as long as you show a loss between the two specified years, you should qualify for this grant money

“We’ve identified about five hundred potential applicants, so we’re trying to get those guys to apply”

The application process is not lengthy and is all online

“It was all computer based, it prompts you through your answers and it was very simple.”

Deadline to apply is OCTOBER 31st

Application link: https://www.treasury.la.gov/screens-loggers