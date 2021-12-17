Lockheed Martin Donates $210,000 to Wreaths Across America
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – Dec. 16, 2021 – Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that the Lockheed Martin Corporation has made a $210,000 donation to help ensure the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom is carried out in communities across the country.
“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”
Through this donation, Lockheed Martin has sponsored nearly 15,000 wreaths for placement at grave markers of veterans from all backgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The wreaths will be distributed to nearly 30 locations across the U.S. and employees can participate. These locations include Arlington National Cemetery and the following:
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Beaufort National Cemetery
Beverly National Cemetery
Branford Cemetery
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Florida National Cemetery
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Garden of Memories Memorial Park
Goleta Cemetery District
Greenwood Cemetery
Lancaster Cemetery
Little Rock National Cemetery
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Marietta National Cemetery
New Brocton City Cemetery
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
Pine Ridge Cemetery
Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery
Sarasota National Cemetery
South Florida National Cemetery
Titusville Brevard County Veterans Cemetery
Valhalla Memory Garden
Valley Forge National Historic Park
Wood National Cemetery
Woodlawn Cemetery
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Woodlawn National Cemetery
“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of Lockheed Martin, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you. To volunteer or support go to wwww.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state.
# # #