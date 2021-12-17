Lockheed Martin Donates $210,000 to Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – Dec. 16, 2021 – Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that the Lockheed Martin Corporation has made a $210,000 donation to help ensure the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom is carried out in communities across the country.

“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”

Through this donation, Lockheed Martin has sponsored nearly 15,000 wreaths for placement at grave markers of veterans from all backgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The wreaths will be distributed to nearly 30 locations across the U.S. and employees can participate. These locations include Arlington National Cemetery and the following:

Bay Pines National Cemetery

Beaufort National Cemetery

Beverly National Cemetery

Branford Cemetery

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery

Florida National Cemetery

Fort Logan National Cemetery

Garden of Memories Memorial Park

Goleta Cemetery District

Greenwood Cemetery

Lancaster Cemetery

Little Rock National Cemetery

Los Gatos Memorial Park

Marietta National Cemetery

New Brocton City Cemetery

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Pine Ridge Cemetery

Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery

Sarasota National Cemetery

South Florida National Cemetery

Titusville Brevard County Veterans Cemetery

Valhalla Memory Garden

Valley Forge National Historic Park

Wood National Cemetery

Woodlawn Cemetery

Woodlawn Memorial Park

Woodlawn National Cemetery

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of Lockheed Martin, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you. To volunteer or support go to wwww.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state.

# # #