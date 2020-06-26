Locals want Confederate statue removed

IF YOU HAVEN’T HEARD BY NOW, THIS CONFEDERATE STATUE BEHIND ME HAS BEEN THE TOPIC OF DISCUSSION FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS

AFTER BEING IN FRONT OF THE RAPIDES COURTHOUSE FOR MANY YEARS. THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALEXANDRIA HAS MADE THE DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH REMOVING THE STATUE OF A CONFEDERATE SOLDIER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

CITIZENS CAME OUT TO THE COUNCIL MEETING EXPRESSING THEIR CONCERNS. SOME SAY THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE STATUE GONE.

Anonymous – Do these monuments help her see her future with limitless potential

June Davis – I am for moving it. I can understand and I respect anyone elses heritage that they want to hold on to however there is a place for it and the courthouse is not the place for it.

WHILE OTHERS WEREN’T QUITE HAPPY WITH THE COUNCILS ACTIONS. THEY SAY IT IS APART OF THEIR HISTORY.

Anonymous- This is a tribute to the Rapides men that were confederate soldiers.

Anonymous- A statue that’s been here this long and you want to try to remove it.

WITH THOSE FOR AND AGAINST TRYING TO REMOVE THE STATUE. OFFICIALS MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THE NEXT COURSE OF ACTION WILL BE PROVING OWNERSHIP SO IT CAN BE REMOVED.

City Attorney David Williams- It’s a united front. We all agree that this statue does not belong in the halls of justice . This is the first step towards moving it from that location.