Local woman with a rare genetic disease enjoys first full Thanksgiving meal

26-year-old Kaleigh Martin was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, phenylketonuria (PKU), as a newborn.

PKU prohibits the body from breaking down amino acid found in natural protein. This means foods like chicken, meat, eggs, dairy, nuts, etc. are toxic to the body.

Last year, Kaleigh began a newly-approved treatment that has allowed her to begin eating the foods that she once had to avoid. Yesterday, for the first time, she was able to enjoy a fully traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to her treatment.

You can watch the full story below.