The U.S. Attorney for our area of Louisiana is stepping down.

Pineville native Stephanie Finley became the first African-American woman to serve the western district of Louisiana. She and 45 other U.S. attorneys were asked to resign by the new attorney general.

She says she will continue working in a private capacity. Finley has 25 years of federal service.

Click here to view the complete announcement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/14/17