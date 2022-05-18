Local Teachers Represent District as New Teacher of the Year Winners

May is Teacher Appreciation Month.

Earlier this year, three teachers were recognized for their hard work and commitment to their students.

They were awarded the New Teacher of the Year for being among the top teachers of the district.

Mary Johnson teaches at Glenmora Elementary School.

Mary was honored to win the award, but she did not expect it.

She loves teaching her students and helping them grow.

Olivia Huval teaches at Pineville High School.

She started as a social worker but decided to become a teacher last year.

Her students give her the motivation to keep going.

Annaniquia Smith teaches at Brame Middle School.

She looks forward to representing her school on the state level.

Her goal is to help her students be successful and have a solid character.

Each teacher overcame obstacles and challenges to become the teachers they are today.

The New Teacher of the Year at the state level will be in New Orleans at the Gala on July 30th.