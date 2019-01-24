Thursday, January 24, 2019
Local Teacher Hopes To Challenge Students

Victory Lemmons at Alexandria Middle Magnet School is on a mission to provide her 7th and 8th grade classes with advanced reading material.

Lemmons noticed her students were reading at a higher level and wanted to provide them with books that matched their skills, so she took action through DonorChoose.org, an organization that helps classrooms in need.

To donate to the classroom, copy and paste the link below:

https://www.donorschoose.org/we-teach/3943739?projects=true

