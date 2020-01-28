Local salon organizes fundraiser for girl with rare disorder

Kayla’s Southern Roots in Pineville has organized a fundraiser for January 31st to benefit 2-year-old Harper Bass.

Harper was born with a rare disorder called Arthrogryposis, which in Harper’s case, greatly affects her spine. Her spine was curved at a 90 degree angle and she has no mobility in her arms or legs.

A doctor in San Antonio, Texas performed a procedure to put a metal rod in Harper’s side to correct her spine after many other doctors would not operate on her.

The Haircuts for Harper fundraiser will provide donations to Harper and her family as she continues to fight her disorder and beat the odds.

