Local restaurant owner turns ‘American dream’ into reality

“We just work,” said Yusef Hamideh of New York Pizza.

Hamideh came to the United States in 1968 from Brazil but was born in Palestine. He says America is where he always wanted to be.

“I always wanted to come to America because of what I saw in the movies, the nice car, the nice-looking girls, you know, the beautiful cities and the highways and so on, and the American way of life.”

The American way of life lead Hamideh to his first business venture in New Jersey and now after nearly 50 years he says he just can’t quit.

“I was going to retire, but I couldn’t do it,” said Hamideh. “I stayed home for like two and a half months and I couldn’t I’m a workaholic. I’ve been working since I was 13.”

Hamideh’s work and experience provides an established taste that impresses customers like first time enjoyer Landon Smith

“I can see why it’s famous,” Smith said. “It works. Everything goes together perfectly, very good.”

From Philly cheeses steaks to slices of pizza, customers like Quentin Garza appreciate the quality of New York Pizza.

“The pizza is delicious, the cheese is authentic, and the meat is different than anywhere from the area,” said Garza. “We enjoy the pizza that’s from this location.”

Hamideh’s American dream landed him in Central Louisiana and now he says there is only one more thing he wants.

“If they would just come on down and try a slice of pizza,” said Hamideh. “Once you try my pizza, you’ll be back. I promise you that.”

New York Pizza is open located at 27 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call ahead to place you order at 318-704-1993