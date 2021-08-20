Local resident to host “Protect your Melon” event in Pineville

[Pineville, LA] One resident is joining forces with the United Way of Central Louisiana to promote helmet awareness.

The charity bike ride idea came to Nick Blackstone, an active biker, after questioning why other bikers weren’t wearing proper headgear.

“I ride my bike all around town. During that time, I noticed that a lot of people do not wear helmets. Recently this past year, we’ve had people get injured by bikes whether they just get hit by a car or hit a pothole.” Blackstone said.

Attendees can expect to join others on a six-minute bike ride. They will also have the opportunity to donate helmets to the “Protect your Melon” project.

“We’re just trying to make sure everyone remains safe wears a helmet and continues to have fun on their bike,” Blackstone said.

The event is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 20th, at 7 am near the flagpole, which is in downtown Pineville.