Local Pumpkin Patch Supports Navajo Nation

ALEXANDRIA, La – “I have really fun when I go to a pumpkin patch,” said Brynnlea Metrejean.

“This is my first time being to one and it’s really fun,” said Daylianna Metrejean.

The Metrejean girls have fun at the First United Methodist Church pumpkin patch and enjoy making the hard choice of choosing which pumpkin to take home.

“You get to pick Pumpkins,” said Daylianna.

“It’s because you get to look at the pumpkins and decide which one you want,” said Brynnlea.

The fun that kids like the Metrejean girls have is part of the reason First United Methodist church hosts the pumpkin patch every year, says pastor Ramonalynn Bethley.

“It celebrates family. People are making memories. And that’s really what it’s about.”

The Pumpkin Patch is an annual event that the community loves but may not know what purpose it truly serves.

“70% of the sales of these pumpkins goes back to the Navajo Nation, who have farmers that grow these pumpkins all year long. They put their money back into their families, into the livelihood of their community as well, then the 30% that we get to keep goes for missions here in the community.”

All of the proceeds fund a mixture of communities like that of the Navajo nation and the local community here in CENLA, and Bethley says the pumpkin patch is a good visual representation of how the mission works together.

“My personal favorite part of the pumpkin patch is the different carieties. I think it speaks to who we are as a church. We’re all shapes, sizes and colors. So, I just think it’s representative of who we are as a church.

The patch is in front of the church and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday – Saturday, and from 12 – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

