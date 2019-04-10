Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Local program available for crime victims

For many people, being face with a traumatic incident can be life changing.
Whether its losing a love one to homicide or dealing with a sexual assault, many people have no where to turn.
Last year the Alexandria police department brought in an in-house victim’s advocate.Beth Ponthier is more than just a victims advocate.To some she is a safe haven to those who have face the impossible. She  says “I think that the entire process are beginning to a conviction can be really confusing and it’s in a lot of people aren’t as well and the criminal justice system so have ability to sit down with victims in a really vulnerable traumatic time and say okay were going to get through this”.Wade Bourgeois of the Alexandria police department says this program is very important .If you or someone you may know is a victim of a crime ,file a police report to begin receiving help through the program.

