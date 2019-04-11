Thursday, April 11, 2019
Local photographer offers free senior photos for those in foster care

Veronica Clark entered the foster care system at the age of 6 with only one photo of herself.

Now, a Juvenile Probation and Parole Officer and a local photographer, she’s decided to do something for high school seniors in the area that are in the foster care system.

She’s offering free senior portraits for any foster care children that are going into their senior year of high school.

Clark began taking pictures her senior year of high school for a few friends who couldn’t afford to hire a photographer and realized how much she loved it.

If you know someone who would like to participate in a photo shoot before graduation, call 318-613-7770 or send her a message on Facebook at Veronica Clark Photography.

You can watch the video below to get the full story.

