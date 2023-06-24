Local Pastor Allegedly Shoots Wife, Himself in Front of Their Three Children

A local pastor allegedly shot his wife then shot himself in a Mississippi hotel Wednesday. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more about the shooting.

Members of the Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville are shocked and saddened at the news that their lead pastor reportedly shot his wife in front of his three children before turning the gun on himself in Mississippi.

Twenty-five-year-old Danny Prenell Jr and his wife 27-year-old Gabby Prenell both survived the shooting and according to a Facebook post the husband is in stable condition while the wife is in critical condition in a Mississippi hospital. The shooting took place at a Hampton Inn hotel in McComb, Mississippi where the pastor and members of his congregation were attending a revival.

Church members met for their regular Friday prayer meeting and I spoke with a few of the deacons who were not ready to go on camera until they knew more details about the incident but they said that church members are devastated by the news and are in prayer for the family.

Marvin Marzett, Sr. lives close to the church and is astonished by the incident.

“It’s a shocker, surprised the daylights out of me when I first heard about it because from what I understood he was a fine guy, a fine preacher.”

“I did hear him preach one time, enjoyed the sermon, again it was just very surprising to even hear that news that he did that.”

Marzett has this message to the three children of the victims who are in the custody of Child Protective Services in Mississippi.

“I hope everything goes well with them I know they are in a lot of pain and stuff right now suffering and I’m pretty sure it’s unbelievable that their father would do something like that but again just stay strong believe in God and they’ll pull through it.”