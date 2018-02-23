Local Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

(Press Release) COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Jeffrey Wayne Ross was convicted of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery, on Thursday, February 22, 2018, after a trial by jury that took place four months after the incident.

Griffin, age 57, of Hog Island Rd., Dry Prong, La., was arrested on October 20, 2017, for Attempted Second Degree Murder. The day before, Ross engaged in a road rage incident on US Hwy 167, in the Prospect area. It progressed to Ross intentionally hitting the standing victim with his car, dragging him a distance through the median and leaving him lying on the shoulder of the road. The victim suffered multiple broken bones in his leg and foot which required surgery.

Jury selection for the trial began Tuesday, and the jury returned a verdict Thursday evening, according to Lemoine. It was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Jimmy White and Renee Nugent.

“Ross is a dangerous man with a bad temper.”, said Jay Lemoine. “We will ask the judge for lengthy prison term. We want to remove him from our community for a significant amount of time, restoring a sense of peace and safety to the neighborhood in which he lived.” said Lemoine.

Ross remains in jail awaiting sentencing. A sentencing hearing has been set by the Court for March 29, 2018.