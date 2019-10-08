Local man accused of battery with a golf club in Wardville area

RPSO – On October 2nd, 2019, deputies responded to a Wardville residence in reference to a battery complaint. The victim informed deputies; Michael Doyle White, 39, of the 100 block of Emma Street in Pineville, struck them multiple times with a golf club. Deputies attempted to locate White, but were unsuccessful. The case was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for follow-up investigation. During the course of the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and warrant was granted for White’s arrest in reference to Aggravated Second Degree Battery. On October 3rd, White was located in the Wardville area and taken into custody without incident. White was later transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on the active warrant. White is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $20,000 bond.