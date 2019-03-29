Local Leaders push for Rideshare in Cenla

Area business and community leaders push for access to safe and reliable rideshare throughout the state.

The Cenla Chamber of Commerce held a gathering on Thursday with local leaders in support of bringing statewide rideshare to all of Louisiana.

For the past several years, the state has operated without one clear set of rules for ridesharing, preventing residents and visitors alike from accessing the same new technologies and economic opportunities available in neighboring parishes and states.

Representatives from Uber and Lyft joined Chamber and local business leaders to discuss the benefits of rideshare throughout the state and the Central Louisiana area.

Local leaders are urging constituents to flip the script in the upcoming legislative session by calling for one set of rules to provide access to reliable rides in Central Louisiana and the rest of the state.