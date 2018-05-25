Pineville High School Graduate Receives $1,000 Scholarship

Press Release – RAPIDES PARISH, LOUISIANA – Pineville High School graduate Alyssa Bradford was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.

Alyssa is a member of Pelican State Credit Union located at 3628 Monroe Highway, Suite 124, in Pineville, Louisiana. She is one of 13 college-bound students to receive this award from Pelican, which grants up to $13,000 in scholarships each year.

Alyssa is a 4-year honor roll recipient and Key Club member. She is member of the cheer team, powerlifting team and the Pineville softball team. Alyssa’s volunteer work includes being a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army and participating in the Night to Shine Special Education Prom.

“This is what we are all about–making an impact in our communities by investing in individuals. These students are the future leaders of their communities, and we are more than the credit union they will come home to. We are here to support them as their financial family for life,” said Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.

A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership, community service and letters of recommendation. This year the committee received 62 applications from students with a combined 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

Pelican’s Scholarship Award Program was founded in 2008 and is one of the many reasons why it pays to be a member of Pelican. Team Pelican youth savings account holders benefit from not only scholarship award eligibility, but also monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards each semester.