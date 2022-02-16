Local High School Coach Helps Soccer Players in Liberia

Greg Comeaux saw the need to give back to young players in Liberia.

He reached out to soccer clubs to donate equipment and clothes.

He is proud to support them so they can play the game they love.

Playing soccer is a healthy outlet for the youth to have fun.

Francois Browne helps soccer players in Liberia get the resources they need.

His vision is to expand and build soccer facilities.

The Cabosa Project has donated school supplies, cleats, and clothes.

As the project expands, he wants to reach more communities around the world.

To donate to the Liberian/CABOSA Project, go to:

://www.gofundme.com/f/er93a-help-put-smiles-on-their-faces?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer