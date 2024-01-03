Local Fitness Experts Share Secrets for Sustaining New Year Fitness Resolutions

PINEVILLE, La – Fitness trainer Dylon Draper spends a lot of time in the gym. He says the new faces that come with the new year feels like a breath of fresh air.

“There’s definitely a lot more people in here. But, you know, it’s great seeing new people in here because you get used to the kind of the same faces over and over. And that’s a great thing. But you also you want more people to come work out and experience what you’re experiencing.”

How long do those new faces stick around? Well, Draper says not long at all.

“I would honestly say around the the second week of January,”

But in his eyes the New Year doesn’t have to be an excuse to stick to a resolution.

“The most important part is it doesn’t necessarily matter when you get in here to start. You know, you could start when there’s a million people around or you could start when there’s no one around. The most important part is you just showing up.”

Making the decision to get fit is the easy part, following through is where it gets hard. Dylan Barnfield says when looking for results, perspective is important.

“Weight loss is like a big old paper towel roll when you first get it. It’s really big and sheet-by-sheet. It gets smaller. You may not notice the results, but one day you’re going to be like, Where in the heck is all my paper towels? And so you’re not going to see change instantaneously.”

Barnfield has worked out with Draper for four years and he says what makes longevity possible is making your goals obtainable.

“It may be just, Hey, this week we’re going to walk a total of five miles and you try to reach that goal weekly. And if you fail, just try again for that next week. And as you get healthier, you can increase those limits.”

Once you have your obtainable goal in sight, Draper says the next step is accountability.

“Having someone say, Hey, do you go to the gym today? And you had to text them. No, that’s tough. So it makes you accountable even if you just have a diet coach or whatever. The accountability aspect is the number one thing for sure.”

So, if your new years resolution is to get in shape, Draper says just keep one thing in mind.

“If you show up more times than you don’t, you’re going to see progress.”

Draper offers additional information on how to stay fit and tackle New Year’s resolutions on his website, https://www.draperfit.com/.

