Local experts say CENLA housing market stabilizing; could be interrupted by government shutdown

ALEXANDRIA, La – Glenn Kelman of the Real Estate corporation ‘Redfin’ recently appeared in an interview where he mentions that the current state of the U.S. housing market has hit rock bottom.

Local Real estate expert and Leleux group broker Trish Leleux says that isn’t the case for Central Louisiana.

“You have to really tune out that noise of the national media so much in the housing market.”

As of Wednesday, September 27th, 2026, the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 7.78%. What is being called a disaster by Kelman isn’t seen the same way as Leleux group agent Katie Vanderlick.

“They may fluctuate just a little bit here and there, but this it this is kind of the norm,” said Venderlick. “This is what we’re looking at.”

Despite the lofty claims and alert to catastrophe by some like Kelman, Vanderlick says the local markets are still active.

“We’re not in a bad spot. Things are still moving. Buyers are still buying, sellers are still selling, Things are still moving along.”

Redfin records on their database that Roughly 4 in 5 homeowners with mortgages have an interest rate below 5%. According to their report this is prompting homeowners to stay put instead of selling and buying a new home with a higher interest rate. This makes the current market a buyer-friendly environment according to Leleux.

“We’re kind of evening out in the interest rates, you do have buyers, but you don’t have an overabundance of them to where they’re pushing the price up.”

The Leluex group says that Central Louisiana is balancing back out to pre Covid-19 numbers. The market was impacted heavily by Covid-19 and could see movement if the government does opt to move into a shutdown.

“It absolutely will have ramifications in the housing market,” said Leleux. “You could be under contract on that home and then the government shuts down, and then by the time that everything can process later on what’s happened to that interest rate, where has it gone?”

The more specific ramifications would be on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and being unable to close on properties. Leleux say if Washington D.C. cant avoid a shutdown, by the time these programs restart and homes can close, loan interest rates may look different.

With different variables of the unknown, Leleux says its best to lean back and trust in the professionals.

“that’s why I say, you know what, go talk to your local real estate expert. Go talk to the people that have been in the market, that understand the market.”

