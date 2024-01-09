Local expectations for Governor Jeff Landry

So what do Louisiana voters expect from their new governor? ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey talked with Central Louisianans about their hopes for Governor Landry and Louisiana.

Martha Powell is a Jeff Landry supporter and is looking forward to what he will be able to accomplish as governor.

“I’m excited. He did a wonderful job as attorney general I feel and I’m glad to see the Republicans take back over the state.”

Powell wants Landry to focus on education and cutting taxes.

“I really like the things that he is saying about education and it going back to the parents. I like that maybe we can lower some taxes and not take as much money and maybe get our budget back on track.”

Governor Landry promised he was “Coming for crime”, with a special session for lawmakers.

Powell, hopes it will help make Central Louisiana safer.

“Alexandria has gotten to be a fairly dangerous place and being tough on crime is a good thing, keep the criminals where they belong and make the streets safer for community.

Seddricka Furrow-Hawthorne agrees with Powell on the education issue and hopes to see the Governor beef up learning in Louisiana.

“One of the biggest issues that we have is our educational system for our children, just being able to ensure and provide a structural base for them to have an education that provides the information to get them on a higher testing score.”

And when it comes to crime, Furrow-Hawthorne believes, better policing and better quality policing will make a big difference.

“The policing system and the crime in most of the high critical areas such as Caddo Parish area, Rapides Parish, New Orleans area, Baton Rouge are policed correctly, safely also communicating with those communities to help protect and serve those individuals.”

Individuals who cast a ballot for hope, when they sent Landry to the Governor’s office.