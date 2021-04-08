Local couple’s foundation looking for athletes and coaches ahead of flag football season

Jimmy Washington and his wife, Cheryl, have been involved with community sports for over 20 years.

After a break last year due to COVID-19, they’re returning their NFL Flag Football season for young men and women between the ages of 5 to 17.

“Cheryl and I created the JCW Foundation to empower or youth to become positive influences in this society and of course shine an example in the community.”

The deadline to be apart of the season is this weekend.

For more information, you can call 318-308-1394 or visit jcwfoundation.org.

They’re looking for athletes and coaches to be apart of the season.