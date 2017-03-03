Local Church Celebrates “Shrove Tuesday”

Tuesday night, many members of the episcopal faith celebrated what they call Shrove Tuesday. Shrove is from the word “shrive,” to absolve one of sins.

At Saint James Episcopal Church, they dined on pancakes, a tradition for the last night of Mardi Gras. This is the end of the parties, which mark the carnival season, and move into Lent.

This tradition extends to many faith traditions that celebrate Mardi Gras, but is especially important in the worldwide Anglican churches.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/2/17