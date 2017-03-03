Community News Top Stories 

Local Church Celebrates “Shrove Tuesday”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Tuesday night, many members of the episcopal faith celebrated what they call Shrove Tuesday. Shrove is from the word “shrive,” to absolve one of sins.

At Saint James Episcopal Church, they dined on pancakes, a tradition for the last night of Mardi Gras. This is the end of the parties, which mark the carnival season, and move into Lent.

This tradition extends to many faith traditions that celebrate Mardi Gras, but is especially important in the worldwide Anglican churches.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/2/17

You May Also Like

CLEDA and BAS Launch Makers Mornings

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on CLEDA and BAS Launch Makers Mornings

Dixon Cleared of Ethics Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Dixon Cleared of Ethics Charges

New BBQ Restaurant Holds Ribbon Cutting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New BBQ Restaurant Holds Ribbon Cutting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *