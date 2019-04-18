Children in foster care get luggage instead of trash bags

One local business is on a mission to give foster children in Cenla a new found comfort in the month of April.It may just be luggage to you but for some, it’s a sense of security. When most children enter foster care, they are usually given a trash bag to move their belongings. Which is why the executive director of accessible health care solution ester jet has made it their mission to collect new or lightly used luggage, suitcases, and backpacks.Its all a part of there effort to do one good deed a month.Executive Director Esther Jett stated “What I’m saying is we had a great response I said the world right now negative and you forget how positive people can be okay people coming out of the woodwork to bring things for kids because I have seen it on tv or they saw it on the internet and to the community is coming together and I think that’s a great experience and something very positive put back out there this year we’re going to do for good teen every month”. Ameri care Louisiana, key realty, the Pineville and Alexandria police department are all collecting luggage for foster children. So far they have close to 100 pieces of luggage you would like to donate money instead of luggage visit their go fund me page. All proceeds will go to benefit foster children in Central Louisiana