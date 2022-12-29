Local Bakery Little Cakes with Big Attitude Donates to Missionary Church for Christmas Holidays

Over the Christmas holidays, donating to help someone in need is a precious gift.

Local businesses decided to help the community give back to a good cause.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a local bakery is spreading joy to the world.

Co-Owner of Little Cakes with Big Attitude Bridget Vaughn was inspired to give to Lottie Moon because they fund missionary work.

“We actually donated today, and we donated $700 so we are just so grateful that we were able to do that, and I know it’s going to go to a really good use.”

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “With every cupcake sold, they were able to donate 10 percent of their sales to Lottie Moon.”

Vaughn says seeing her customers give back to Lottie Moon is rewarding for her.

“Their main goal is to reach the lost, the unreachable people who have never heard about Christ so that was one of the main reasons why we thought our company should be a part of that.”

Little Cakes loves getting involved in community projects like St. Jude.

“Normally, in the month of September, we focus on childhood cancers because a lot of children here locally in our community have been affected and have had services given by St. Jude so that’s like the main one that we’ve given to.”

She is proud to support Lottie Moon’s work because it transforms lives.

“With us being a local company, it is important for us to give back and we do that in a couple of different ways, locally, but it is also important for us to know that we’re making a difference to be able to reach people all over the country.”

The community can donate via their collection jars throughout the remainder of the month.

Little Cakes with Big Attitude will donate to Lottie Moon Missionary every year.