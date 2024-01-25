Local attorney on challenges to Trump on presidential ballot

An Alexandria attorney heavily involved in the defense of January 6th suspects, predicts the U.S. Supreme Court will find states can’t exclude former President Donald Trump from their ballots this year.

ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey explains his reasoning and has reaction from a voter.

John Benjamin says America has a real problem on its hands this election year.

“It’s a contest between state’s rights and the federal government and the interpretation of the constitution.”

That interpretation sits at the center of Attorney Ed Tarpley argument that Donald Trump has every right to be on the ballot for president this year.

Tarpley has had a front-row seat to the debate to keep President Trump off the ballot for his actions during the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, as he defended some of the accused.

He explained to the Alexandria Rotary Club, the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to kick him off that state’s ballot had some fatal flaws, especially when it comes to the court’s definition of “insurrection.”

“It was a lawful protest that got out of hand. It was not an insurrection.”

Tarpley believes only Congress has the power to keep anyone from office, no matter what the constitution says about it.

“Under the 14th Amendment only Congress can establish the rules and procedures for disenfranchising someone, not allowing them to be on the ballot, states do not have that right, private citizens do not have that right.”

The matter will soon go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“And I predict that the Supreme Court will overturn this unanimously with a 9 to 0 vote because it’s incredible and unfathomable that states could decide who could be on the ballot for president.”

Rotarian John Benjamin says the arguments prove the former president’s point.

“It’s a good indication that the government has been weaponized against the people against President Trump. “

Either way, the debate now sits with the U.S. Supreme court, many members of which owe their jobs to Donald Trump.

