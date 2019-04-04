Local attorney announces he’ll run for State Senate

Local attorney and business owner, Trey Flynn, has announced that he’ll run for the State Senate District 31 seat.

The district 31 seat is currently held by Gerald Long, who has a limited term.

Flynn will run for the District 31 seat as a Republican.

He’s the third candidate to announce that he’ll run for Senate District 31.

The district is composed of Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant and portions of Rapides and Red River Parishes.

That election will take place in October.