Thursday, April 4, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Local attorney announces he’ll run for State Senate

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Local attorney and business owner, Trey Flynn, has announced that he’ll run for the State Senate District 31 seat.

The district 31 seat is currently held by Gerald Long, who has a limited term.

Flynn will run for the District 31 seat as a Republican.

He’s the third candidate to announce that he’ll run for Senate District 31.

The district is composed of Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant and portions of Rapides and Red River Parishes.

That election will take place in October.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Monroe Mayor Attends Local Pastoral Prayer Breakfast

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Monroe Mayor Attends Local Pastoral Prayer Breakfast

New Labor Laws Will Affect Seafood Industry

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New Labor Laws Will Affect Seafood Industry

Local Student Finalist for Nat’l Merit Scholarship

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Student Finalist for Nat’l Merit Scholarship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV