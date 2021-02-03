Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Latest:
Sports News 

Local athletes sign their letter of intent for National Signing Day

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Local football athletes from officially signed their letter of intent to play at the next level.

Below are a few images from some of the action!

If you or your athletes’ pictures aren’t below, we’re still accepting all footage. You can send them to Sports Anchor, Meagan Glover, through email (mglover@klax-tv.com) or via social media (Facebook: Meagan Glover KLAX ABC 31, Twitter: @MeaganGTV).

 

You May Also Like

Team LA Defeated in World Series Semi-Finals

KLAX TV, ABC 31

LHSAA keeping August 3rd start date despite Phase 2 extension

Meagan Glover

LSUA comes back from 14 down to defeat Jarvis Christian

Meagan Glover 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *