Local athletes sign their letter of intent for National Signing Day
Local football athletes from officially signed their letter of intent to play at the next level.
Below are a few images from some of the action!
If you or your athletes’ pictures aren’t below, we’re still accepting all footage. You can send them to Sports Anchor, Meagan Glover, through email (mglover@klax-tv.com) or via social media (Facebook: Meagan Glover KLAX ABC 31, Twitter: @MeaganGTV).
Congratulations to the 5 Bolton Bears that signed LOI today to continue their football and academic careers on the next level! pic.twitter.com/EqosGomGWz
— Mark Teague (@TheCoachTeague) February 3, 2021
It's OFFICIAL!!!
D. Dauzart @McNeeseFootball
C. Jeansonne @NSUDemonsFB
J. Barton @NSUDemonsFB
J. McNeal Trinity Valley Community College
T. Culbert @RaginCajunsFB#TrojanDomiNATION pic.twitter.com/cIEysW93pX
— Alexandria Football (@ash_trojanFB) February 3, 2021
Congrats to my guys on signing day!!!! Proud of you guys!!!! #ManyMade🐅 pic.twitter.com/1KaUIRUtCK
— Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) February 3, 2021