Lizzie Felter Announces Her Candidacy for Alexandria City Council District 4

The first candidate to challenge Catherine Davidson for City Council District for District 4 announces her candidacy. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has the story.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Felter is running for City Council Challenging the sitting councilwoman Catherine Davidson. She is a 4th grade schoolteacher at Peabody Montessori School and is new to politics. We set down with her today to get her views on where the city is headed and why she would be a good choice.”

“Something that would make me a good city councilperson is being willing to work with anybody no matter what. As a city councilperson you’re working with the administration, you’re working with other city council members, you’re working with city employees. But also with all types of residents all types of people that make up our community. And so as a teacher that’s what I’m used to doing every day…

“So last year at this time I ran for city council coming in the game completely unknown, I’m not a politician. I’ve no political background and so when I started last year it was kind of a grassroots beginning…

“I learned so much last year I got to really experience different aspect of the city council and just city government in general and grow my knowledge in that…

“I’ve only missed a couple of city council meetings. I stayed involved stayed having the conversations that are meaningful…

Recently Councilwoman Davidson subpoenaed Mayor Hall about how many APD officers were working in the different zones of the city in an effort to make sure that the city was covered. Mayor Hall did not show up for the meeting.

“You know crime is obviously a huge issue and making sure that our zones are covered is going to be imperative to know, are we doing the steps that we need to take to keep our city safe. Nobody wants to live where they feel like they are in danger and so I defiantly think a little bit of transparency would help, but at the end of the day they also have to do their jobs. And sometimes giving too much information… I’ve heard someone say that criminals watch the news too, and might watch city council meetings as well. So sometimes I understand that there are certain things that can’t be released to the public. I do think that giving the public giving us, giving me a sense of reassurance that our city is being covered is something that’s important.”

When she ran against Davidson last year she only lost by 19 votes. Even though she lost she considered that experience a victory.

A few of the areas that District 4 covers is the Garden District, Cherokee Village, City Park, Plantation Acres, Navajo Trails and the Briarwood neighborhoods. We reached out to Catherine Davidson today and she says she will have a major announcement tomorrow.