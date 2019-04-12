Livonia man arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

37 year old Brian Lemoine was arrested on the morning of April 11th on 500 counts of child pornography involving juveniles.

His arrest comes after a joint investigation by numerous agencies including the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Livonia PD and the Pointe Coupee and East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Offices.

The FBI is the lead agency involved in the investigation and is expected to release more information regarding Lemoine’s arrest.