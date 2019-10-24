Livingston SWAT commander, former teacher wife arrested

A high ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and his wife, a Livingston Parish school teacher, have been arrested.

The couple are Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.

Dennis, who heads the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, was arrested in Sabine Parish while on a fishing trip for obstruction of justice.

And his wife, Cynthia, was arrested on charges including pornography involving juveniles and two counts of first degree rape.

Dennis Perkins was wanted out of Livingston Parish on charges of video voyeurism, pornography involving juveniles and obscenity according to jail records.

The case is being handled by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Cynthia Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High in Walker and resigned on Tuesday morning.