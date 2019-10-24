Thursday, October 24, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Livingston SWAT commander, former teacher wife arrested

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A high ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and his wife, a Livingston Parish school teacher, have been arrested.

The couple are Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.

Dennis, who heads the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, was arrested in Sabine Parish while on a fishing trip for obstruction of justice.

And his wife, Cynthia, was arrested on charges including pornography involving juveniles and two counts of first degree rape.

Dennis Perkins was wanted out of Livingston Parish on charges of video voyeurism, pornography involving juveniles and obscenity according to jail records.

The case is being handled by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Cynthia Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High in Walker and resigned on Tuesday morning.

You May Also Like

Fireworks Over Buhlow

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Fireworks Over Buhlow

New Healthy Behaviors Program Grant Available

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New Healthy Behaviors Program Grant Available

New Miss LA has 3 Months to Prep for Miss America Pageant

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New Miss LA has 3 Months to Prep for Miss America Pageant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.