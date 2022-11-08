Live on Election Day to Speak on Voter Experience

Election Day is underway, and, in the past, voters have felt anxious about the security of the voting booths.

Voters tell KLAX Reporter Keisha Swafford how they feel about their election experience.

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “I’m at Alexandria Senior High, the biggest precinct for voters to go to. Voters are saying they are confident, they feel secure about their vote.”

Richard Moustier says, “It’s very good. All the people are really nice, and like I said, I got in really quick and voted and got out quick, so it was a really smooth process.”

KLAX News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Early voting has already passed, but they are still trusting the machines. Louisiana is the only state that uses the same equipment, so they don’t leave a paper trail. So, we do not use paper ballots.”

The Rapides Parish Clerk of Court says people are calling in just to verify their polling locations. She says tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in person and by mail.

Polls close at 8 pm so this is a good time to vote.

If you still need to register to vote, you still have 10 days to register online.