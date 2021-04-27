2021 Virtual Health Fair May 10 – 14

This year our Live 4 Life Health Fair will take place in our private Facebook Event. All the same great community vendors will be sharing their resources with you from the comfort of your own home through an interactive PDF and video format.

Three ways to join in all of the fun!

1. Pre Register: Visit https://a.pgtb.me/1vzVg1 and have all of the Live 4 Life Virtual Health Fair resources sent straight to your inbox on May 10th

2. Mark “Going” on this event to get notified when the Live 4 Life Virtual Health Fair resources go live on May 10th

3. Tune in to this event page on May 10th for anymore info that might be shared!

Participants who interact with the event can be entered in to receive a gift bag which can be picked up at a later date in a drive-thru format.