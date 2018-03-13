Litterbug Charged with Stolen Gun

Press Release – On March 9, around 7:30 pm, APD officers were patrolling in the 200 block of Monroe Street and witnessed a male throwing trash on the ground before getting into the driver’s seat a car. The officers contacted the male about the littering and asked him to pick up the trash.

During their encounter, the officers found that the male did not have a valid driver’s license, and was exhibiting signs of nervousness. The officers conducted a pat down of the suspects outer clothing and discovered a concealed handgun in the front of the man’s waistband. A check on the gun revealed that it had been reported stolen through the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The male was identified as Christopher Brown, and was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.